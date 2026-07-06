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Pete McCutchen's avatar
Pete McCutchen
3d

This is pretty thoughtful and interesting. I still think you’d be better off in the long run if you were to eschew shitposting and stick to being thoughtful.

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Spinozan Squid's avatar
Spinozan Squid
3dEdited

Disliking people at the top of the social hierarchy is as deeply rooted in human nature as being contemptuous of weakness is. A right-wing movement that celebrates base human nature and calls any moral lamentations against this base nature 'mental illness' inevitably becomes vulnerable to populism, as in their base state people usually do not like others that are smarter and higher status than themselves. Hunter gatherer tribes were rife with 'crabs in a bucket' dynamics where the tribes would try to bring down individual members that were acquiring too much status and power. 'Woke' is actually closer to a conventional right-wing policy program than base Darwinism is: both woke and conventional American conservatism agree that the base psychological tendencies of people need to be suppressed for a flourishing and moral society, they just disagree on how. In comparison, communism and fascism are political programs that are more aligned with what people naturally desire and pursue politically absent intensive socialization.

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