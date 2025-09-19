Richard Hanania's Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
A_Hamilton's avatar
A_Hamilton
26mEdited

I'm not sure that counts as a "lie" from Kimmel. At best, I think you can say it was factually correct but some people were going to infer a likely false implication from it.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Richard Hanania
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture