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decap's avatar
decap
5hEdited

I think your article is full of non-sequiturs. For example, top profiting accounts being bots on sports and crypto markets seems irrelevant to me, you should just be filtering those out because those are not what prediction markets are really about.

I make the falsifiable claim that if you are actually very good at forecasting, you will make a lot of money on prediction markets. Millions of dollars. Why pundits don't do this is a great question, you should let us know since you are one yourself! My answer is that it's because forecasting is actually very hard and the skill required to be a popular pundit is not highly correlated with good forecasting.

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Daragh Thomas's avatar
Daragh Thomas
6h

Interesting article, but it contains a couple of factual errors.

First, Kalshi (and Polymarket sometimes) pay interest or yield on funds tied up in eligible positions. That does not get rid of the opportunity cost of holding a long-term contract, but it makes the problem considerably less severe.

Second, bots do not dominate overall P&L. The methodology behind the report cited here is highly questionable: frequent trading is not the same thing as bot trading, and profitability among high-frequency accounts does not prove that bots capture most of the profits. Look through the actual P&L leaderboards; many of the largest winners are discretionary traders.

Bots clearly have an advantage in highly mathematical markets, particularly short-term crypto-price contracts. But extrapolating from those markets to claim that prediction-market profits are generally dominated by bots is not supported by the evidence.

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