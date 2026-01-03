Richard Hanania's Newsletter

Sean Tobin
8h

Not sure this is a “regime change”.

Maduro’s (probably) gone, but the regime isn’t. The VP is in charge, the generals are still there, the Maduro judges are still in place.

Might be the start of something might not.

JohnG
7h

This take of Richard’s is naive in the extreme. We can all agree that Maduro’s exit is, in and of itself, a Good Thing. However, carrying it out unilaterally, without reference to the US’s own constitutional requirements such as Congressional approval, speaks to the US regime acquiring the status of a rogue state. I would be hugely surprised if any thought has been given to what comes after - the regime appears to be in place still and apparently there are still some 30,000 Cubans in the country. Cuba itself relies on Venezuelan oil, so we can look forward to a Cuba refugee crisis as that runs out. So well done Trump, who gets a few good headlines from naive conservative pundits and the rest of us enjoy the years of chaos to come.

