When I meet people, they are often interested in facts about my life. Below are sixteen of them that I think are surprising or interesting.

Before I begin, here’s a reminder that my book Kakistocracy: Why Populism Ends in Disaster is coming out on July 7. Preorders contribute to presales, which help determine how much attention the book gets. If you like my work on political differences between conservatives and liberals, the rise of populism and conspiracy theories, the nature of Elite Human Capital, and related topics, you will enjoy the book.

In other news, I’ve entered into a sponsorship agreement with Mechanize, a company that I think is doing important work by seeking to automate as many jobs as possible. As I believe strongly that the idea that AI is bad because it will destroy jobs is stupid and pernicious, and they share my outlook, I am glad to support them. You can read about Mechanize in The New York Times here. The company is hiring software engineers at a base salary of $300K-$400K/year, plus substantial bonuses. They also have openings for other positions, including Research Engineer ($500K base pay), Recruiter ($200K), Growth Manager ($250K), Interns ($150/hr), and legal counsel ($400K). You can even “build your own role.”

Here is their website, and you can apply here. If you apply, make sure to use the links provided here so I can receive credit, and name me as a reference in the process.