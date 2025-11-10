Richard Hanania's Newsletter

Anonymous
1h

I would focus on Medicare more than Social Security. Social Security has only just barely higher than a 1:1 payout ratio to average liifetime taxes paid ratio. So seniors can reasonably claim that they "paid for" their Social Security benefits. Medicare, on the other hand, is out of control with a greater than 3:1 ratio.

It is totally unfair that cash-strapped young and healthy adults have to pay exorbitant private insurance and provider rates while Boomers in six bedroom McMansions get Medicare. Medicare should be dissolved entirely. Seniors should be moved onto the private insurance market like everyone else. If they are genuinely poor (based on assets, not solely based on income) then give them a subsidy. But if they have a $2 million house, stock portfolio, or large pension then they should have to pay full freight. They can liquidate their large house (which is good for the economy by freeing up large homes for the families with several children who really need them) and downsize to a townhouse and pay for their health care with the proceeds of the sale.

Bob
8m

One of the things that drives me insane is the attitude that things like assisted living expenses shouldn't draw down your estate. "Grandma is having to sell her house to pay the exorbitant costs of the assisted living home! That's outrageous!" What?? When you are saving assets for retirement, you're saving for ...retirement, right?

