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RenOS's avatar
RenOS
5hEdited

It's insane how much we're arguably already living in the world that AI pessimists fear, i.e. only a minority of people are involved in important productive work that we actually need, and an even smaller percentage are involved in important research and development that has a realistic shot at improving our society.

Many people already waste substantial percentages of their life on unproductive endeavours, and/or choose service sector jobs that are as much a service to themselves as to others. Streamers or game developers are of course the purest examples, but many coffee shop owners, political activists, or almost anything relating to pets, particularly expensive ones like horses, and of course sports, as you mentioned. Anyone who has interacted with it knows that the bureaucracy is partially a place to generate make-work for people who wouldn't cut it anywhere else, and another part is actively inhibiting productive work of others. And most people I know who work in large companies will have plenty of stories of dysfunction, bloat and inefficiency, even if the company might at least in principle do something worthwhile.

If the percentage of work humans perform which is objectively important goes from 10% to 1%, would the average person even notice? 1% to 0.1%? Does it matter to their day-to-day? I don't think so. And as you say, entertainment, make-work and status games can be indefinitely generated for the rest.

Almost everyone is simultaneously too cynical and not even nearly cynical enough.

My bigger worry is the possibility of disenfranchisement if the AI really is that much better than us, becomes fully agentic and holds the majority of the levers of power, but there are quite a few more steps from here to there.

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Anonymous
6h

The reason that many pessimists fear that the gains from AI will not be widely shared rests on the assumption (a correct one in my opinion) that AI enables BOTH job automation and systematic political repression through an advanced surveillance state. Past technology advances lead to a rise in social welfare spending because of a credible societal threat of armed revolution in its absence (like the infamous 1932 veterans march on Washington DC). It was cheaper to "pay off" retirees and the dusplaced than to quash them. This revolution threat was credible because of military drafts that resulted in a high percentage of the civilian population gaining military tactical skills.

In an AI-tech world a few oligarchs can counter any potential revolt with automated drones and robots that only they control. With the outside bargaining option of revolution off the table the AI oligarchs then lack any economic incentive to tolerate a tax-and-spend welfare stare.

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