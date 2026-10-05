When it comes to AI taking jobs, optimists like Jensen Huang point to the history of technology and note that humans have always found something to do. Others say that history is not a reliable guide, since technology that can do certain jobs better than humans is different from an all-purpose technology that is superior to us in every way.
I believe that even the optimists on job loss do not go far enough. Regardless of how AI progresses, there will always be work. This is true even in the extreme case where machines can do literally everything humans can, cheaper and better. This is the world that Bill Gates fears:
So there’s no doubt that to date, A.I. has created more jobs than it’s destroyed. The demand for the skill sets, even just to build the data centers, is very, very high. We have a reasonably low unemployment rate.
The superiority of these systems is subject to a threshold where you have to believe that it’s incredibly reliable. If you’re going to have your telesales or telesupport capability be A.I.-driven, you want to make sure that its accuracy is better than humans…
We will, in the next few years, cross over those thresholds for accounting, legal work, telesales, telesupport — where there’s service 24 hours a day, in every language, with infinite trivia capability and no urgency.
I imagine people starting with a mental checklist of jobs, and then crossing them off as computers can do them more affordably than humans. Attorney, accountant, nurse. Check, check, check. Before, we checked off things like farming. Now, technology comes for the brain work, mops up the last remnants of physical work, and at that point there will be nothing left. Sure, the pessimists acknowledge, in the past there was always something else for humans to do, but now we are reaching beyond the limit of this principle, at which point the members of our species will be completely superfluous.
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It's insane how much we're arguably already living in the world that AI pessimists fear, i.e. only a minority of people are involved in important productive work that we actually need, and an even smaller percentage are involved in important research and development that has a realistic shot at improving our society.
Many people already waste substantial percentages of their life on unproductive endeavours, and/or choose service sector jobs that are as much a service to themselves as to others. Streamers or game developers are of course the purest examples, but many coffee shop owners, political activists, or almost anything relating to pets, particularly expensive ones like horses, and of course sports, as you mentioned. Anyone who has interacted with it knows that the bureaucracy is partially a place to generate make-work for people who wouldn't cut it anywhere else, and another part is actively inhibiting productive work of others. And most people I know who work in large companies will have plenty of stories of dysfunction, bloat and inefficiency, even if the company might at least in principle do something worthwhile.
If the percentage of work humans perform which is objectively important goes from 10% to 1%, would the average person even notice? 1% to 0.1%? Does it matter to their day-to-day? I don't think so. And as you say, entertainment, make-work and status games can be indefinitely generated for the rest.
Almost everyone is simultaneously too cynical and not even nearly cynical enough.
My bigger worry is the possibility of disenfranchisement if the AI really is that much better than us, becomes fully agentic and holds the majority of the levers of power, but there are quite a few more steps from here to there.
The reason that many pessimists fear that the gains from AI will not be widely shared rests on the assumption (a correct one in my opinion) that AI enables BOTH job automation and systematic political repression through an advanced surveillance state. Past technology advances lead to a rise in social welfare spending because of a credible societal threat of armed revolution in its absence (like the infamous 1932 veterans march on Washington DC). It was cheaper to "pay off" retirees and the dusplaced than to quash them. This revolution threat was credible because of military drafts that resulted in a high percentage of the civilian population gaining military tactical skills.
In an AI-tech world a few oligarchs can counter any potential revolt with automated drones and robots that only they control. With the outside bargaining option of revolution off the table the AI oligarchs then lack any economic incentive to tolerate a tax-and-spend welfare stare.