In 1958, Carl Jung published Flying Saucers: A Modern Myth of Things Seen in the Skies. He noted at the time that there were a lot of firsthand accounts of individuals seeing alleged alien spacecraft. Yet strangely, testimony was the only evidence we had. Jung wondered: “Considering the notorious camera-mindedness of Americans, it is surprising how few ‘authentic’ photos of UFOs seem to exist.”

That was 68 years ago. Jung was looking around and saying, “Gee, there are so many cameras in the world! Americans really love taking pictures. And not a single good one of a UFO? Really?”

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