Andrei Petrovitch
20h

I’ve been saying for years that anyone, from either party, telling voters that manufacturing jobs are coming back because of this or that policy, is committing a heinous act equal to telling a child that their terminally ill parent is gonna pull through.

William Ellis
18h

Richard, It's weird how much your subjective aesthetics about the lack of beauty and desirability of places like the Midwest and Appalachia you use as a justification for what are arguably sound non subjective arguments for not helping people in areas that have lost in the realm of creative destruction. It degrades and distracts from your argument. You go from solid ground into what feels like personal attacks, the way one might dis someone because of the sports team they like or the way they like their chili.

Personally I'd much rather live in the Midwest or Appalachia than anywhere in the deep south. Give me the change of seasons with glorious fall color, pristine white blankets of snow and the rebirth of spring instead of oppressive 100% humidity, fatiguing heat, annoying bugs and deadly hurricanes. Give me the gorgeous mountains, hills and forests of Appalachia over the flat swamps of Florida.

I've lived in San Diego most of my adult life. 40 years now. We have the best climate in the world, But I still miss the change of seasons I grew up with in Toledo... except for the humid summers and the mosquitos.

