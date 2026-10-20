When police killings of black men were in the headlines during the 2010s and early 2020s, we would often hear about “the talk” that black parents had to have with their sons. Law enforcement was supposedly so racist, violent, and out of control that the average black male needed to go through life worrying about being shot by the police.

This of course was always ridiculous. An unarmed man of any race being killed by police is one of those things that is so rare that the rational thing to do is to never think about it at all. If you were going to list all the dangers in the world from most to least threatening, suffering abuse at the hands of the police should be way down the list, unless you are a criminal. When there is more societal concern about this topic, it should be understood to be a manifestation of a neurotic spirit.

I thought about this after watching this clip about the differences in life experiences between “Boomers” and “Zoomers.” (The very framing itself is a sign of victimhood culture.)

According to this AI slop cartoon – which is exaggerated for comedic effect while still intending to make a sincere point – previous generations of American men were offered jobs, cars, houses, and submissive wives simply for existing. Today, they are gatekept out of corporate offices by fat tattooed lesbians, can only meet women who do porn, and are kicked out of their dingy apartments by BlackRock to make room for muscular Somali refugees in tracksuits. This self-pitying trash has two million views on X, with hundreds of replies and retweets talking about how much it hits home.