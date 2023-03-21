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scf0101
Mar 21, 2023

Commenters here chastising Richard for ignoring genetics is truly beautiful.

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William L
Mar 21, 2023

The East Asian countries in question all have a history of strong (compared to their central and southeast Asian neighbors) central government. They also have a history of literacy. And they aren't independent: the origins of both the Japanese and Korean legal traditions lie in the Chinese classics.

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