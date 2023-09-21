The Fall of Kendi and the Return of #MeToo

I begin this week by bellyaching to Inez about all the other shows I’ve been doing. It’s a good problem to have, as it means there’s interest in my book. That being said, I’ve done 8 in the last 5 days on the same topic, in addition to others last week, and more to come next week. I hope to do many more! But for now I’m glad to be able to talk about something else, and therefore was really looking forward to this conversation.

We talk about Ibram Kendi’s anti-racism grift blowing up, and how funny that is. This involves an important debate on Kendi’s IQ, and whether liberal white women are attracted to him (my theory) or feel sorry for him (Inez’s).

We close on the rape and sexual assault allegations against Russell Brand. Can we separate the different parts of the story from one another? How about the motivations behind the allegations and their substance? I think there are very important philosophical differences between us on questions like this, and we hope to get to them over the next few weeks.

On a different note, starting tomorrow I’ll be at the Manifest 2023 conference in Berkeley as a guest of honor. A lot of interesting people are also attending, including Nate Silver, Scott Alexander, Eliezer Yudkowsky, Aella, Robin Hanson, and former CSPI podcast guest Jonathan Anomaly. Now that’s a party! So make sure to come say hello if you’re also there.