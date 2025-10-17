Richard Hanania's Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Will Solfiac's avatar
Will Solfiac
12h

When people talk about the 'masculine' respect for reason, objectivity, and cool debate, what they're really thinking of is the culture of the enlightenment. This was indeed quite masculine, but so is religious fundamentalism and tribal warfare. It's only one mode of masculine discourse and most male dominated cultures don't share it.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
Arif's avatar
Arif
12h

Also, Vance is out here defending those Republican group chats of those young people saying “I love Hitler” and saying it’s just young kids making dumb edgy jokes and we shouldn’t want a country where ‘kids making jokes’ can ruin their life.

But 2 weeks ago he was vouching for young people to lose their jobs if they joked about Charlie Kirk’s death and if you know anyone who has joked about his death, you should call them out and contact their employer (like a Karen btw, complete Karen behaviour despite Conservatards complaining about them). Very funny double standard there.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
89 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Richard Hanania
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture