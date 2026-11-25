Those of us who think AI is a normal technology prefer to look at market indicators. Those who believe it’s going to deliver unlimited prosperity or destroy the world listen to what people who work in the industry are saying. This is the essence of Mouthy Infidel’s critique of my recent article: “various metrics which track the development of AI capabilities over time— including METR, ECI, and RE-Bench— show rapid, exponential growth in recent years. Extrapolation of such trends suggests very short timelines.”

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A lot depends on this. Yet I recently read an article by Ramez Naam that indicated such graphs can potentially be misleading. Here is the key chart from Naam’s article.