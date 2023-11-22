The Inferiority of Men

Due to Thanksgiving, Inez is taking the week off. Instead of our normal programming, I decided to do something different, and interview one of the most interesting and provocative voices I know from X.

I am usually not a big fan of anonymous accounts. Friends often recommend them to me, and I find that what impresses them is people who think exactly like they do but feel free to express themselves in cruder forms.

RFH, a self-described “radical feminist” (don’t ask what the H stands for!), is something completely different, and because of that I invited her on to have a conversation. As right-wingers with a deep revulsion towards online “trads,” we bonded over our dislike of the same people, and discuss the ways in which they are similar to the woke left.

We also talk about her background, which includes growing up with a hot mom, starting out as a libertarian, supporting Trump in 2016, and having a child.

RFH tells me about her fear of male sexuality growing up, and how that drove her to first become a trad, and later to her current idiosyncratic politics. We discuss whether men or women have more power in modern society, and whether that is even the right way to frame the issue. I think that any reasonable understanding of the state of the relations between the sexes has to acknowledge the male fear of rejection alongside the female fear of being raped, assaulted, or manipulated into sex and then cast aside. These two are not equivalent though; female problems are much more serious and outside of an individual’s control. By acknowledging this, I am also a radical feminist in my own way.

RFH says men should maybe take some shrooms to see the perspective of women, while I argue that the reasonable things feminists talk about are discredited by blank slatism, socialism, and things like the trans issue. The answer to modern feminism isn’t some kind of “men’s rights” movement that switches the identities of the oppressors and oppressed, but a real understanding and appreciation for sex differences and how in many ways women do actually have it harder.

I ask RFH what books I should read to continue my journey of becoming an understander of women, and she recommends works by bell hooks and Andrea Dworkin. RFH’s enthusiastic endorsement of the latter’s Right-Wing Women, which apparently captured her own experiences, made me want to check it out. Perhaps at some point I’ll have her back on to discuss.

Links

RFH on X

bell hooks, The Will to Change

Andrea Dworkin, Right-Wing Women

Me, Why Women Rebel against Pro-Life

Louis CK on dating as a woman