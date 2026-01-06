I’ve done two previous podcasts on Pluribus: one with Rob Henderson, and one with Chris Nicholson. I didn’t want to choose between them for discussing the end of the season, so I decided to do an episode with each. I’m releasing Rob today, and Chris will be later this week. As you will see, these are vastly different conversations, and I think many will enjoy the contrast.

In this discussion, Rob brings up a good point, which relates to how Manousos and Carol approach their shared situation in ways that reflect sex stereotypes. I bring up Manousos as the “Righteous Mestizo” prototype, a figure we also saw in the Breaking Bad universe. I mention the hints of religiosity in his character, and the way that this undergirds his stubbornness and morally upright behavior. Perhaps this ties in to Vince Gilligan’s conservatism, and also his contempt for AI.

Throughout the conversation, we refer to two Gilligan interviews, one in Variety and the other in Esquire.

For previous discussions on Pluribus, Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul, see below. All episodes are conversations between me and Chris, unless noted otherwise.

“The Kim Wexler Theory,” Pluribus, S1:E1-6

“Should You Become a Pod Person?” Pluribus, S1:E1-3, with Rob Henderson

The Breaking Bad Universe

Nietzschean or Christian? Marc Andreessen on Breaking Bad and Saul

“The Conscientious Objector to Therapy Culture,” Rewatching Breaking Bad, S1-S2

“A Love Story?”, Rewatching Breaking Bad, S3- S4E4

“The Whitewashing of Walter White,” Rewatching Breaking Bad, S4-S5

Better Call Saul: S6E7, Plan and Execution

Better Call Saul: S6E8, Point and Shoot

Better Call Saul: S6E9, Fun and Games

Better Call Saul: S6E10, Nippy

Better Call Saul: S6E11, Breaking Bad

Better Call Saul: S6E12, Waterworks

Better Call Saul finale with Chris and Marc Andreessen

Note: If you would like to get this podcast through a regular podcast app, go to richardhanania.com on a browser on your device (it doesn’t work in the app), log in to Substack, and click on the tab for either the Hanania Show or the H&H Podcast. Select the episode you want, and then choose one of Apple, Spotify, etc. under “Listen on” to your right. You’ll be able to add the show through an RSS feed, after which you will get new episodes, either free or paid depending on what kind of subscriber you are, through whichever platform you use. You can also decide whether you want to receive either podcast via email or alerts through your settings.