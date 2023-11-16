We’ve done shows on Gaza in each of the last several weeks, so despite recent developments in that conflict we’ve decided to give everyone a break today and focus on domestic topics.

Also, I’ve heard your complaints, so I tried a new microphone this week. People can let me know how it sounds.

We start by talking about Republicans having another bad election night last week. Inez and I discuss how much it’s about abortion and how much it is Republican voters at this point just being the kinds of people who don’t show up for midterm and off-year elections.

We then go into recent developments in the presidential campaign, particularly the rise of Nikki Haley, who is now in a comfortable third place and right behind DeSantis. I love her pro-Israel views, but the way that she seems to prioritize the issue of anti-Semitism above all else makes even me uncomfortable. Inez sort of feels the same way. I predict she’ll continue to rise or at least maintain her place in the race because she’s a good politician. Inez thinks that this is unlikely because her positions are not what Republican voters are looking for. That of course assumes that they care about the positions of candidates in the first place, so we’ll see who is right!

We close by reflecting on how San Francisco was able to clean up its streets in order to welcome Xi Jinping. While we were talking, I looked up this article on how they did it from the San Francisco Standard. This leads to some Gavin Newsom talk, and we both agree that he’s a quite remarkable and talented politician. As a heterosexual man with big greasy hair who likes women, there’s a kind of nostalgic appeal that he brings to the table. Definitely someone to watch in future election cycles.