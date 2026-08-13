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Shmingram's avatar
Shmingram
1h

I think most normies would find hereditarianism more palatable if they understood that the bell curves overlap. In other words the argument is not "all whites are smarter than all blacks" - and therefore the argument cannot be used to judge an entire race of people. Millions of blacks are smarter than millions of whites or Asians. If anything, the policy implication is to reject the disparate-impact reasoning that assumes equal group outcomes should be the default expectation, while remaining committed to equal treatment at the individual level

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Michael Magoon's avatar
Michael Magoon
34mEdited

I think the ever-increasing scientific evidence of biological differences between both individuals and groups over the last 60 years is a key reason for the Woke hysteria of the last 12 years. The Left simply has no logical or scientific argument to fall back on, so they try to shame others from telling the truth.

Unfortunately, it has worked so far, but the increasing importance of biomedical research will ultimately overcome their nonsensical ideology.

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