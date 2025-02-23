There’s a common view that the Trump-Elon bromance can’t possibly last. The argument goes these are two very egotistical men who tend to clash with those around them. The media has been wishcasting a coming feud, running headlines like “Who Is Running the United States, Musk or Trump?” There have been leaks from within the Trump camp saying that the president has been annoyed with his new friend. Several commentators have suggested that he may be positioning Musk for potential failure, allowing Trump to distance himself and use Musk as a scapegoat if necessary. Chris Christie speculates that by giving the head of DOGE so much power now, he will “become the person to blame” when things go South.

I can’t see any of this happening. The idea that Trump will toss Musk to the side, or vice versa, reveals misunderstandings about the power of Musk, the nature of their relationship, and the psychology of these two men.