Myside bias is the tendency to perceive the world in ways that flatter one’s ideological, political, or tribal priors. All intellectual and political movements are subject to this bias to some degree. What should we do with the fact that such flaws in human cognition are universal? Broadly speaking, we have two options: to acknowledge and try to correct such biases, or to indulge in them.

A fundamental principle of liberal movements is that they adopt the first option. Here, I’m using liberal in the classic sense, to mean those who think that the Enlightenment was a good thing, and who value individual liberty and reasoning about the world in a scientific way. This includes mainstream center-right and center-left politicians in advanced democracies, along with most libertarians and believers in social democracy. The term liberal excludes Marxists, fascists, postliberals, and Critical Race Theorists.

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