Opponents of trade and immigration will often complain that foreigners provide “cheap labor.” They claim that Americans would do the same jobs as immigrants and workers in countries we trade with, but companies would just have to pay them more. Many rightists believe such a position is compatible with a belief in meritocracy.
But “cheap” is not always bad. Should you buy a cheap car or an expensive one? Get a cheap or expensive haircut? Obviously it depends on your financial situation and what your preferences are. Some people really care about driving a nice car, while others don’t. Some can afford to buy a Mercedes and others can’t.
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Baristas should make $45 an hour and have gold package health care, 4 months of PTO, 401k matching, free childcare, and free meals. But Starbucks needs to stop greedily gouging everyone so much on the price of coffee. Coffee should be $1. Is that so much to ask?
Well Richard the issue isn’t cheap or expensive in the absolute terms you describe, the issue is the relative price of labor between markets. To Close a plant in the US to open the same plant in Mexico only because the labor is cheaper in Mexico, and then import that product back into the US for sale at the same price, is evil. To build that plant in Mexico to supply the product to the Mexicans in Mexico is smart. And using legal immigrants in The US to staff the plant in the US because you currently can not find/hire needed workers for the output planned for the plant is smart too. The Number of workers available within a given Market ( US or Mexico ) for the number of jobs available will determine the market wage within each market. Supply and Demand. Paying market wages to produce products for that market is smart. But to mix market wages between markets is evil. There is plenty of wrong in “Cheap Labor” when you are not paying a market wage for the market you are selling your product in!!