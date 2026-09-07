Opponents of trade and immigration will often complain that foreigners provide “cheap labor.” They claim that Americans would do the same jobs as immigrants and workers in countries we trade with, but companies would just have to pay them more. Many rightists believe such a position is compatible with a belief in meritocracy.

But “cheap” is not always bad. Should you buy a cheap car or an expensive one? Get a cheap or expensive haircut? Obviously it depends on your financial situation and what your preferences are. Some people really care about driving a nice car, while others don’t. Some can afford to buy a Mercedes and others can’t.

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