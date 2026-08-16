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BearlyLegible's avatar
BearlyLegible
2h

I think that the narratives around his suicide are also a bit too sympathetic. Jason Arday chose to kill himself. He wasn't forced into it, nobody held a gun to his head. I'm certain the media would've leapt on genuine instances of hate crime, but there weren't any, so I think it's safe to assume the guy wasn't afraid for his or his family's life.

He lied, then he got caught. He chose to tell those lies, he chose to accept a position at Cambridge, he chose to threaten people who were trying to expose him with lawyers. Then he got caught. Sure, you can claim that the reaction was disproportionate, it probably was. But implying that a disproportionate reaction and a social media shitstorm is *tantamount to killing someone* is absurd. It's a bit of a sad story, but it's sad because of the actions of one person.

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Jeff Giesea's avatar
Jeff Giesea
3hEdited

Today Vaclev Havel would’ve set his play “The Garden Party” at a university like Cambridge. The lies they live by and institutional numbing are something to behold. Excellent piece.

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