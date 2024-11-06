Playback speed
This is MAGA Country!!!!

Michael Tracey and I discuss what happened
Richard Hanania
and
Michael Tracey
Nov 06, 2024
2
Polymarket gives Trump a 97% chance of Trump winning as I write this. Republicans are taking the Senate, and by a relatively substantial margin. Michael Tracey and I talk about what happened. We get into the Hispanic vote, what a second Trump administration will look like, Trump’s unique magic, how Michael could tell voters’ preferences by their looks, and much more.

See Michael’s three threads of Pennsylvania voters.

Sorry, but there’s like 15 seconds of dead sound at the beginning. I hate to put the podcast out in this condition, but this is time sensitive and I don’t have the time to fix it up tonight.

Richard Hanania
Michael Tracey
