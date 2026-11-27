When I was more embedded in (secular) right-wing circles, I would often hear that genetic engineering and embryo selection were going to solve the problem of dysgenics. They were upset that dumb people seemed to have more kids than smart people, both within countries and cross-nationally. It was clearly politically untenable to even talk about this, much less have government do something about it, so they settled on biotechnology as a solution. But although IVF and embryo selection have become more common, the vast majority of births in every country still occur in the old-fashioned way, and I would be shocked if this changed within the next century. This idea of biotechnology saving us was a cope.

It is worth noting here that fertility has declined nearly everywhere in the last decade, and the drop has been particularly fast among less educated women. Among policymakers, nobody was thinking about dysgenics, but problems go away without us doing anything a lot more often than one would think. Evolution is a slow process, and I think that, while thirty years ago the hypothesis that “poor people will always have more kids in a post-industrial world” was sensible, today we need to be much more careful about projecting current fertility trends into the future.

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I found the biotech cope interesting from a psychological perspective. You see a perceived problem, understand that it will not be solved through policy changes on the horizon, and think that some technological fix is going to bail you out. I think this is a common pattern smart people fall into, and it’s made particularly tempting when the political options in front of us all look unpalatable.