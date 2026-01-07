Richard Hanania's Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Juri Rosenkilde's avatar
Juri Rosenkilde
1d

To say that Trump’s foreign policy is really good except for the tariff nonsense, is like saying that Ted Bundy was a really nice guy except for the raping and murdering.

The bad thing about the tariff policy is not just that it is terrible economic policy, but also that it has totally alienated reliable US allies. Don't forget that this whole tariff business started out targeting primarily Canada and Mexico.

And have we forgotten about how Trump has threated to annex Canada and Greenland? And sowing doubt about US commitment to NATO? The disastrous meeting with Zelenskyj?

Trump has managed to severely alienate all his traditional allies. We cannot in our right minds call that good foreign policy — even if this Maduro business turns out on balance to be positive (which is still too soon to say).

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
DeepLeftAnalysis🔸's avatar
DeepLeftAnalysis🔸
1d

I don't have a problem with Trump being praised for his actions in Venezuela. Where I disagree is in equating this one incident with a relatively small country (with admittedly large oil reserves) with the totality of "his entirely good (sans tariffs) foreign policy."

Antagonizing Denmark, threatening Canada, attacking Zelensky, supporting the AfD, praising Putin, the endless theater of Ukrainian "peace talks" with no discernible benefit, humiliating the South African president on TV without actually obtaining any meaningful concessions within South Africa itself... Lots of fanfare, not much good.

It's really too early to tell what will happen. I hope for the best, but skepticism is warranted.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 replies
28 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Richard Hanania · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture