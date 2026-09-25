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zinjanthropus's avatar
zinjanthropus
3h

Stop talking about race and IQ...I swear I read that somewhere? Good piece, though.

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Enrique Blanco's avatar
Enrique Blanco
7m

Richard, it seems like one reason you are interested in race and IQ stuff is that it offers a non-oppression-based explanation for group differences in outcomes. But then often you read stuff about these ostensibly higher IQ Asian countries and people will toss out the fact that they used to be extremely poor (as poor as Uganda!) until like the 80s or whatever. But doesn’t that endanger the utility of the thesis? If groups can have horrible outcomes even if they are genetically higher IQ, then what are differences in IQ supposed to explain? In other words, if East Asians are so smart and Africans not, how come their outcomes were so similar until quite recently?

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