WE’RE GETTING THOSE MINERALS!!!

I did my first weekly show with Michael Tracey today. Michael begins by discussing his experience at CPAC and his time at a DOGE appreciation party, where I was apparently a topic of contention. The bulk of our conversation is then spent talking about the deal for the US to supposedly take a cut of Ukraine’s resources, to be signed Friday according to Trump. Here is what is reportedly a copy of the current text. We try to read the mixed signals from the Trump administration, and debate what it all means. Near the end, we discuss the big announcement that Jeff Bezos is going to be making sure that the Washington Post editorial page promotes individual liberty and free markets.

