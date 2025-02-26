Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Preview
4
5

WE’RE GETTING THOSE MINERALS!!!

Discussing Ukraine, Michael partying with DOGE fans, and more
Richard Hanania
and
Michael Tracey
Feb 26, 2025
∙ Paid
4
5
Share

I did my first weekly show with Michael Tracey today. Michael begins by discussing his experience at CPAC and his time at a DOGE appreciation party, where I was apparently a topic of contention. The bulk of our conversation is then spent talking about the deal for the US to supposedly take a cut of Ukraine’s resources, to be signed Friday according to Trump. Here is what is reportedly a copy of the current text. We try to read the mixed signals from the Trump administration, and debate what it all means. Near the end, we discuss the big announcement that Jeff Bezos is going to be making sure that the Washington Post editorial page promotes individual liberty and free markets.

As announced, this is the first in what is going to be a regular show on Wednesdays at 4ET/1PT. You can join us live for free by downloading the app below or get the whole thing as a paid subscriber later.

Get more from Richard Hanania in the Substack app
Available for iOS and Android

Listen to this episode with a 7-day free trial

Subscribe to Richard Hanania's Newsletter to listen to this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.

Richard Hanania's Newsletter
The Hanania Show
Discussion of politics, philosophy, and current events
Listen on
Substack App
Spotify
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Richard Hanania
Michael Tracey
Writes Michael Tracey Subscribe
Recent Episodes
Does God Want You to Listen to This Conversation?
  Richard Hanania and Ross Douthat
Why Conservatives Love Andrew Tate
  Richard Hanania and Claire Lehmann
The Miraculous Findings of Paleogenetics
  Richard Hanania and Razib Khan
Race Posting Is Not a Personality
  Richard Hanania and Jeff Giesea
Trump, Elon, and Embracing the Future | Richard Hanania & Noah Smith
  Richard Hanania and Noah Smith
DeepSeek: Hype and Reality
  Richard Hanania and Brian Chau
Winning the War on DEI
  Richard Hanania and Bryan Caplan