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Ebenezer's avatar
Ebenezer
13hEdited

Consider the fact that this incident essentially validated doomer predictions around e.g. automated hacking, swarm intelligence, cheating to maximize reward functions, and incentives AI systems have to engage in deceptive behavior. All that stuff which got dismissed as "just sci-fi" actually happened.

What other "sci-fi" doomer predictions might get validated in the future?

For example, how about the "first critical try" line of reasoning presented in the following youtube video?

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7wy3xyoXYt8

For sufficiently advanced AI systems, if our alignment work isn't up to snuff, activating the system could mean game-over for humanity. In that case, the sort of trial-and-error approach we use for most technologies won't work. Furthermore, alignment of superintelligent systems could represent a qualitatively different and substantially harder problem, with limited transfer of alignment techniques and learnings.

If this is true, let's think about your question about what it means to "solve alignment". "Solving alignment" would mean an approach that we have strong reason to believe would work, in principle, with high confidence/very high reliability.

From that perspective, "a situation where it would be very difficult to prove to the relevant regulators that AI won’t misbehave when it’s gone out into the world" sounds perfect! If the entire human species is at stake, let's at *least* apply the level of regulatory scrutiny that's applied to e.g. bridges and aircraft, which only kill a tiny subset of humanity if they fail.

IIRC, the original rationale for creating these AI chatbots was actually to provide a sort of "model organism" for AI alignment work. The creators of the chatbots argued that it would be very difficult to do AI alignment work in the abstract, without concrete AI systems to validate ideas and gather data. At this point, we've utterly surpassed that objective. Now we can sit down with everything we've learned and do the real work (while freezing the advancement of AI systems and enjoying their current benefits).

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Eskimo1's avatar
Eskimo1
13h

“Currently I believe that no lab has solved alignment and monitoring to a sufficient degree to continue responsibly scaling at maximum speed for much longer” - Jakub Pachocki, Chief scientist at OpenAI

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