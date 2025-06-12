Richard Hanania's Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Klaus's avatar
Klaus
17h

The amount of Low Human Capital in the comments section is hilarious.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Richard Hanania
Loren Christopher's avatar
Loren Christopher
14h

This is pretty simple to analyze I think. Trump and MAGA don't see themselves as the leaders of all Americans, they see themselves as leaders of half the country against the other half. Scientists, bureaucrats, and academics are in the other half and harming them is a positive good in itself.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
19 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Richard Hanania
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture