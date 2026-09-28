Scott Sumner has some wise words on trying to assess p(doom) as an outsider. In his article, I came across this result of the 2022 chart below on existential risk. Experts here give extinction by 2100 somewhere between a 0.1% and 100% chance, and the guesses are roughly equally distributed across that range, at least if you use a log scale.

A more recent survey from December 2024 presents this figure.

At the 25th, 50th, and 75th percentiles of concern, the probabilities of extinction or extreme disempowerment are 1%, 10%, and 25%. Yet a quarter of researchers estimate the odds to be higher, all the way up to 100%.

What is a non-expert supposed to do with these numbers? Generally, when there is an expert consensus, you can probably trust it. But here, the data is telling us that the field can’t agree on anything.

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