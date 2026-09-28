Richard Hanania's Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Boring Radical Centrism's avatar
Boring Radical Centrism
8h

I think 2% and 17% chances of human extinction prompt very similar policy responses, specifically trying to lower the chances of it happening by a few orders of magnitude in either case.

I think it's a mistake to go "Well we should risk it because the upside is high". A lot of the non-extinction probability space is in AI just never becoming super human. If AI does become smart enough to cure all diseases and enable wide spread space colonization, then it's much more likely to be capable of killing us too. The more likely outcomes are either we die or not much changes. There aren't many scenarios where we're all helped by a merciful machine god.

Reply
Share
5 replies
alesziegler's avatar
alesziegler
9h

Some indeterminate share of optimistic forecasts surely prices in the possibility that this technology will be banned or otherwise seriously curbed by governments.

Inference along the lines "forecasters are not too worried about a huge disaster caused by AI, therefore we shouldn't regulate AI" is imho obviously invalid. Perhaps they are in fact predicting that disaster-preventing regulation is going to be enacted.

Reply
Share
20 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Richard Hanania · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture