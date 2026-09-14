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Zapp Brannigan's avatar
Zapp Brannigan
4h

Aren't the optimists the real pessimists about the potential of technology?

For example, if one believes AI can replace all human labor(optimistic) then AI must also be able to replace human militaries and all that they do, including developing and launching weapons of mass destruction. Now maybe we can all agree to not get in AI arms race somehow, but if the potential is there surely the risk is also there?

As for Oppenheimer-analogies, let's not forget it was placid East Asians who got a rude awakening at Hiroshima and Nagasaki.

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James Gillen's avatar
James Gillen
5h

The difference between China and the West is that the West has traditionally thought that a corporate-government collusion to create a centralized technocratic surveillance state would be a BAD thing.

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