According to a recent analysis, Michel Foucault has 1.36 million citations on Google Scholar. This is 70% more than any other author in history. Upon realizing this, I felt ashamed for not having ever read any of his books. The Bible might not be the greatest ever work of literature, but some familiarity with it is necessary to be well versed in western culture. Given his overwhelming influence, the same can probably be said of Foucault.