Smarter people tend to have better political opinions. This has to be true almost by definition. Having a high IQ means being better at empirical and moral reasoning. It would be strange if that didn’t translate to believing more true things about politics and having more ethically consistent views.

But I think that there’s a deeper reason that smart people usually have better political opinions, and it relates to them valuing truth more. People generally desire a world that particularly rewards the things they happen to be good at. Academics tend to want a society that values education, athletes adopt an outlook that values athletic ability, and artists want people to care a lot about art. Different subcultures in high school, and society at large, are built around status hierarchies that individuals form based in part on what they are good at.

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Think about different types of people who are interested in politics. What factors might cause you to value truth, honesty, and logical consistency? It seems to me that if you’re a smart person, it makes sense to play the truth game. A highly intelligent writer can synthesize the views of various other thinkers and find something new and original to say about a topic. He will be able to consider and respond to empirical findings about the way the world works. To raise his own status, he will value these traits in others. The truth game is preferred over other ways of engaging in political discourse, since that’s a game he can succeed at.