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Anton van der Merwe's avatar
Anton van der Merwe
14h

While I strongly endorse your conclusion, I am less sure that the populist right is currently more dangerous than the populist left. Many of the opinions of the populist left are endorsed by academics and mainstream journalist.

Because of this they probably seem less like conspiracy theories to you and more like respectable evidence based views.

These ideas include

(1) belief that current gender affirming medical care benefits children.

(2) belief that we can rapidly replace fossil fuels with mainly intermittant renewable energy and still have high quality lives.

(3) belief that Israel is a settler colonial apartheid state committing genocide.

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Daniel Sz's avatar
Daniel Sz
14hEdited

I think your overall point on the tech right is correct but I have the impression (maybe naively) that not all of them are equally bad. I think the partial counterpoint would be Joe Lonsdale who with Cicero has founded a relatively influential think tank that focuses on state-level policy (less sexy than federal policy) and the best attempt so far at creating a non-woke but smart educational institution with UATX.

This doesn’t disprove your point as Elon himself is obviously more important and Lonsdale’s social media posting is often not much better (maybe one or two cheers for Joe Lonsdale instead of the full three) but it’s maybe a sign that if encouraged to channel their energy into the right type of projects they can do better. Trying to create think tanks or universities can lead to better outcomes as Catturd doesn’t have anything to say about how to do that and they are forced just by the nature of the project to consult less idiotic sources of information or at least delegate to people who are capable of doing that.

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