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Fay Wells's avatar
Fay Wells
2d

I'm inclined to think that Bill Gates has given up caring about what other people think of him. He can hold his head up knowing that he's doing what he can to make the world a better place. Trying to educate the unteachable is a lost cause, let it go

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Joseph
2d

Is Musk treated unfairly? Because I think it’s pretty bizarre that the world’s richest man is 55 years old and calling historians cucks on social media because they liked a movie.

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