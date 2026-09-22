Clavicular is being charged with rape, drugging a person for sex, and providing alcohol to a minor. The case appears to be a result of the same incident for which a civil lawsuit has been filed, and we can get the story as told from the plaintiff/alleged victim there.

In her lawsuit, [Aleksandra] Mendoza alleges that one night in May 2025, Peters paid for an Uber to take her from where she was staying in Massachusetts to his parents’ Cape Cod home. She went, according to the lawsuit, in the hopes of helping her career as an influencer.

Instead, “with [Clavicular’s] mother’s full knowledge,” she alleges, “excessive amounts of alcohol were being served” at Peters’s home. Peters invited her into his bedroom, according to the suit, where he allegedly gave her multiple vodka shots.

“Peters then had sex with Mendoza while she was knowingly intoxicated, to the point where she was unable to give consent,” her lawsuit reads. “That morning, while Mendoza was asleep, she woke up with Peters penetrating her and having sex with her, again without her consent.”

Mendoza’s lawsuit alleges she ran into him again that November in Miami, where Peters allegedly injected her cheeks on camera with a fat-dissolving substance despite apparently neither having the medical expertise to perform the injections nor providing her—a minor—with warnings that the substances were not FDA-approved. During the injections, Mendoza alleges that Peters perforated her right cheek. She also feared that Peters, who has talked about smoking meth to achieve a hollowed-out “snatched” look for his face, had put meth into the injections.