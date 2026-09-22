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LV's avatar
LV
7hEdited

This piece is bereft of any kind of scenario analysis or attempt to understand humans. It sounds like are describing a revenge fantasy for men whose prosecutions scandalize you.

Contrary to what you suggest, evidence of ex-post social contact is in fact routinely introduced in criminal defense. But in fact, this is never solid evidence of innocence because people have professional, personal, or familial reasons for staying in contact with abusers, and accommodation is a normal human response pattern. Using the same logic and omissions, you could write an essay saying that battered women who do not leave their abusive spouses should be stigmatized instead of helped.

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Victor's avatar
Victor
7h

The Epstein case is replete with adult women later claiming to have been "abused" or "raped" by Epstein coincidentally when hundreds of millions of dollars were up for grabs for anyone claiming to have been "sexually abused" by Epstein.

The most recent example is Julia Molchanova who had a puff piece written by the WSJ. She was 22 years old when she met Epstein and worked for her "abuser" for 8 full years. As lead plaintiff, she recently sued Bank of America who settled for over $70 million. Bank of America's great crime?Failing to report suspicious transactions and cash withdrawals that theoretically could have been used by Epstein to "traffick" adults by paying them for a massage.

Another example is Juliette Bryant who filed a lawsuit against Epstein in 2019 claiming that her abuse caused her to cry herself to sleep every night. The Epstein files released in January show that Bryant was emailing Epstein in 2015, a full decade after the beginning of her alleged abuse:

"I'm in New York until Sunday, would be great see you if you're here?

Let me know if you're around, I could pop in anytime to say hi quickly - it's been so long since I saw you!

Lots of love"

Those who deny women agency will tell you with a straight face that the "victims" must have had Stockholm Syndrome, which is not even a real thing.

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