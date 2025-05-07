A Unified Theory of the Far Right

Inspired by Scott Alexander’s piece today on how Moldbug sold out, I discuss my Unified Theory of the Far Right. It explains the transition from Moldbug the Monarchist to Yarvin the Right-Wing Populist, and also why Bronze Age Pervert under all his eccentricities always ends up supporting immigration restrictionist politicians and parties. JD Vance can be seen as someone steeped in this world, who fused white identitarianism with electoral politics by taking the white victimization narrative, dropping the human biodiversity component, and leaning more heavily on anti-capitalist messaging. This really should be an article, but articles are something that takes time away from the book, so I’m trying to write fewer of them.

There’s a glitch in the Substack system where I could not see the chat, so there was no ability to interact with the audience. Near the end, I discuss the thumbs up/thumbs down feature that they appear to be rolling out on X, and why that could be what finally drives me off the site.

