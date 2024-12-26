Nietzschean Chuds and the Indian Christmas War

A war has broken out on X between Tech Right types and populists over the question of Indian immigration. For context, see this article, or basically scroll through my entire X feed.

I spent Christmas Eve and Christmas Day posting about this, as this topic is where many of my interests overlap. I’m particularly fascinated by the idea of right-wing nationalism as a radical egalitarian movement that masquerades as one that is Nietzschean. As soon as these people want to argue against high-skilled immigration, they start using talking points that are basically carbon copies of those of woke leftists, even borrowing their exact language.

Another one of my recurring interests is the natural tension between the Tech Right and right-wing chuddery. I’ve previously discussed JD Vance as a figure who straddles these two worlds. The Tech Right and many classical liberals dislike the left because it is too small-minded, safetyist, and fearful of the future. Populists come from the opposite direction. While they think leftists are too concerned with the feelings and well-being of racial and sexual minorities, they are driven by a leveling instinct when it comes to whites and resentment towards successful outsiders.

I discuss the two main arguments right-wing populists make against high-skilled immigration: that newcomers depress native wages, and “we are a nation, not an economy.” The first argument violates basic economic reasoning, while the second makes little sense unless you understand it as a racist dog whistle.

Near the end I break down Vivek’s post today about jocks and nerds. See also my response on X.

This is an issue that is going to pop up again as the Trump administration begins to govern. Few things are as important for the future of humanity as making sure that the most competent people get to the places where they can be the most innovative and productive. This is a war worth fighting, even if it includes posting through Christmas.

Note: I've changed the name of this feed from Clown Car to The Hanania Show. The original name was meant to highlight that the show revolved around the 2024 election, but since the topics covered are now much broader, it no longer makes sense.