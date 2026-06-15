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Nude Africa Forum Moderator's avatar
Nude Africa Forum Moderator
5h

I think if China really wants to destroy the West, fostering a biotech revolution that meaningfully extends human lifespans (say, by 5-7 years) would be the way to do it. Western democracies are run for the interests of retirees. Longer lifespans means increasing retirees’ share of the electorate while requiring greater outlays of retirement benefits. It would bring our budgets and total debt burdens to the brink.

Now, maybe you say the second order effects of such a biotech revolution would be eventually bringing down the costs of health care, including health care for retirees, but that is far from clear.

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Scott Sumner's avatar
Scott Sumner
1h

Excellent post. In order for China to achieve great success in biotech it will need a research environment where ideas flow fairly easily between Chinese scientists. In that case, it seems exceedingly unlikely that the basic idea behind any medical breakthrough would not leak out to the broader international community.

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