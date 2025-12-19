Richard Hanania's Newsletter

zinjanthropus
8h

Alright, I ordered the hard cover, kindle, and audiobook (I had a credit for the latter).

Not sure about the title from a marketing perspective. Most people (even the sort of people who read books like this) won't understand it, and I'll bet a decent-sized minority will confuse it with kritarchy and decide that you're a raging anti-semite!

Holding off on upgrade, mostly because I'm cheap but also it feels like an attempt to buy access to a public intellectual sphere that I haven't earned.

Treekllr
8h

"my goal has been to become so relevant"

Ive often wondered if your goal with your writing is to stay relevant, after having struck gold once. Guess i wasnt far off the mark.

July? I think ill wait and see. Theres a lot of books to read, and who knows if yours will still be *relevant* after such a span of time.

Tis a good pitch though. I particularly like your stroking of the readers ego, like this..

"is deeply appreciated by the most thoughtful people across the ideological spectrum"

Oh is that me? Am i part of the most thoughtful? I must be, im reading this!

Nice.. and i imagine it works on those "thoughtful people".

"if that’s all you can afford."

And a little classic negging! Excellent way to try to clinch the deal.

I havent made up my mind about you yet. I do agree that youre very honest in conveying your thoughts, but i also find you a bit too plastic, and that makes me think your real goal is remaining "relevant" to collect that cheddar. I think ill keep my money for now(though i almost bought a subscription just to find out what your dating advice looks like lol).

Btw, where did you land on how much ai does your writing? I remember you suggested we should pay to ensure we're getting the genuine article, as it were. Are we poor shlubs just getting the ai slop, or is it more like "RH, enhanced by ai"?

I kid, i kid! Twas a well crafted pitch

