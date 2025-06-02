Richard Hanania's Newsletter

Interactions with anti-Abundance types online are interesting. I had wondered out loud why people who claim to want more green energy oppose a movement that wants to deregulate the construction of green energy and push it forward with the government, then received this reply:

> Yeah cuz if modern political history tells us anything, you'd just get the first item and the rest just can't get done because of the parliamentarian or whatever. Yall really are Charlie running at the football over and over

A lot of distrust appears to be driving anti-Abundance types, and it's both distrust in liberals and distrust in the American political system. Like Musharbash, they don't really think making more green energy or housing by deregulating it would be bad. They just see the word "deregulation" and have an explosive knee-jerk reaction against it, and come up with a story about how the bad forms of deregulation in their imagination will happen and the good parts of the Abundance agenda won't.

Is that story plausible? Sure it is. Compromises have to be made all the time. A compromise on an issue like this, with deregulation and no additional green energy funding, would sometimes lead to more coal and gas rather than less. But the long arc of power construction history appears to be bending towards green energy, and regulations are a major obstacle in its movement.

Spinozan Squid
Many problems with the modern left can be understood by thinking of the modern left as a social club. For people who are more neurotic than average, more insecure than average, and less accepting of traditional gender norms than average, the modern left is a 'social bubble' (on college campuses, think tanks, so on and so forth) where people who would otherwise struggle socially can make friends and identify with an in-group. Social clubs definitionally adhere to the lowest common denominator: if only the smart people in the club get some idea, it gets viewed as offensive and elitist to shamelessly promote it to the rest of the people in the group. There are people on the left who are smart enough to understand Klein's idea, but when push comes to shove they are going to prioritize the social cohesiveness of their in-group over literally adopting the most factual belief possible.

