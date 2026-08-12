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Joseph's avatar
Joseph
14h

Asking libertarians “How do sick people afford healthcare?” is like asking progressives “What is a woman?” or conservatives “Who won the 2020 presidential election?”

If you want to save capitalism, your answer can’t suck for everyone except the ultra-rich. We all get old. Any of us can get cancer, suffer a terrible accident, or develop a costly illness.

The practical libertarian answer is too often: beg for charity, be financially ruined, or die. They talk about regulations making insurance expensive while ignoring that many of those rules exist to make insurers cover sick people. See all of Michael Cannons writing on healthcare.

The conservative movement and Republican Party are mostly in the same “get sick and die” camp if you’re the undeserving poor. They will cut Medicaid and taxes, but rarely confront the stationary bandits extracting the money: hospitals, drug companies, specialist cartels, licensing regimes, and other protected incumbents. Cutting benefits for poor people and taxes for rich people is easier than taking on entrenched healthcare interests.

The better libertarian message is abundance, not austerity. Make healthcare radically cheaper by attacking the regulations, cartels, supply restrictions, and incumbent protections that make doctors, drugs, hospitals, and insurance so expensive. Don’t tell voters sick people consume too many resources. Tell them capitalism can make healthcare cheap enough that getting cancer does not mean financial ruin. That is a political argument for capitalism.

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Ed Powell's avatar
Ed Powell
6h

My mom is in a nursing home. Every dime of money, every asset my parents saved, has gone to pay for the nursing home. All the money my parents hoped to hand down to my disabled sister and me is gone now, and we are on our own. The nursing home is not bad, and she gets fair care, but $15,000 per month is so expensive that only by dying would she not have been impoverished. How is that any different from what the author writes about in his socialist utopia?

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