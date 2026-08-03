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Richard Weinberg's avatar
Richard Weinberg
3h

Your attack on GDP attackers is entirely on-target, but you create a straw man. There are real problems with GDP's failure to accurately assess national wealth.

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Nathan Smith's avatar
Nathan Smith
3h

Very logical and straightforward.

It's especially depressing how the new populist right has borrowed economic ignorance from the left.

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