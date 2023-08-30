This week I published an analysis of the results of the Salem Center/CSPI forecasting tournament. Check it out, as there’s a lot of interesting stuff there, in addition to data people can play around with.

I’ve finished The Imjin War. See here for the entire book review thread. I’ve now started The Rise and Fall of American Growth, which from what I can tell is one of the canonical works of the progress studies community. Follow along on Twitter.

I’m still the opposite of cancelled, as The Origins of Woke is doing extremely well.

While this is excellent news, there is no time to get complacent!

Click through and you can now get a free preview, which includes the blurbs, the table of contents, the introduction, and some of Chapter 1.

If you have a blog, popular Substack, or some other platform where you might cover the book, reach out and I can get you a review copy.

In other news, I’ve been in discussions to have a debate with Curtis Yarvin in LA. I hope to explain to our mutual fans why democracy is better than dictatorship, and everyone should watch MSNBC and believe what they say. Let me know if you have ideas about who should host or what kind of format it should be in, as this whole thing is at a preliminary stage.

