As we grow older, we lose touch with popular culture. Within the last few years, I’ve started noticing that I’d never heard of some of the biggest music artists in the country.

Since my job is to write about American politics and culture, this struck me as a problem. I was also curious. I therefore decided to spend some time exploring popular music and thinking a bit about how it’s changed from when I was growing up.

Wikipedia conveniently has the Billboard Hot 100 list of top singles for every year. Limiting ourselves to the top 20, if I look at 1999, when I was 13-14 years old, I recognize every artist and all but 3 or 4 songs. By 2009, a few artists pop up I don’t recognize (Jason Mraz, The Fray), and I only know about half the songs.

When we get to 2020, as of a week ago “Memories” by Maroon 5 was the only song I knew.

I’d never even heard of most of the top artists of 2020, and when I had it was sometimes because of a culture war controversy. Harry Styles is to me the guy who put on a dress and made Ben Shapiro angry. Justin Bieber I knew because he’s been around for a while. I recognized the names Drake, Megan Thee Stallion, Billie Eilish, and Post Malone, but they didn’t mean much to me.