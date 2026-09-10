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Natalia Bower's avatar
Natalia Bower
5h

The right is enamored with conspiracy theorists and the like. The left is currently swayed by crazed social justice warriors. It’s like the most sane prominent faction in politics is old school boomers representing the stodgy establishment wings of the republicans and democrats.

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Dannys's avatar
Dannys
5h

Hate to tell you but the right is inherently that way.

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