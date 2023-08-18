Aug 18 • 1HR 2M

Clown Car: 8/17/23

4
 
0:00
-1:01:47
Open in playerListen on);
    Substack App
    Download MP3
    Get a private RSS link for listening
    Subscribe to this podcast to get a private link for listening in your favorite podcast player. Learn about RSS.

Appears in this episode

Richard Hanania
Inez
Discussion of politics and current events, with a special focus on the 2024 election.
Episode details
4 comments

This week, Inez and I talk about the song taking the world by storm, Rich Men North of Richmond. This sparks a discussion about how much we should be listening to the cries of the masses and seeing them as reflecting upon the elites.

Inez wrote a piece on the California Republican Party and how they’ve been “cucking,” as the kids say, and I wonder whether it makes sense for them to do so. We close by debating the value of moving to the center more generally, and in particular the political impacts of abortion.

Forewarning: we’ll be paywalling these conversations starting next week, so please consider becoming a paid subscriber in order to keep getting them.

Listen here or watch on YouTube.

Links

4
Share