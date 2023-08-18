Clown Car: 8/17/23

This week, Inez and I talk about the song taking the world by storm, Rich Men North of Richmond. This sparks a discussion about how much we should be listening to the cries of the masses and seeing them as reflecting upon the elites.

Inez wrote a piece on the California Republican Party and how they’ve been “cucking,” as the kids say, and I wonder whether it makes sense for them to do so. We close by debating the value of moving to the center more generally, and in particular the political impacts of abortion.

Forewarning: we’ll be paywalling these conversations starting next week, so please consider becoming a paid subscriber in order to keep getting them.

