Kamala Harris is expected to announce her running mate tomorrow. I don’t know who it will be, but I did buy Walz at 19 cents, as I think he just makes too much sense. As I type this, he’s at 23%. Regardless, what we can say for sure is that she is going to pick a white male who has a record of winning in a purplish state, or in Beshear’s case, a deep red one, and who is relatively moderate, or at least perceived to be. The VP selection process demonstrates what I think has been a key theme of this campaign season, which is that there are serious advantages to being the party of Elite Human Capital.