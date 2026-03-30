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Connor Saxton's avatar
Connor Saxton
13m

I need to brush up on my econ, can someone explain how this makes them more productive?

"What we actually need most desperately is higher supply and lower prices for higher-end housing, since that allows the most skilled workers to be more productive."

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EnergyNYC's avatar
EnergyNYC
13mEdited

Part of it is just we’ve had so many movies with the evil developer trope that doing something developers hates is automatically virtuous for the entire left and a good chunk of the right too

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