In my recent article on the pushback to university radicalism in Tablet, I opened with the story of Brian Lamb, a former college point guard who was appointed by DeSantis to the University of Florida board of regents and then demanded DEI initiatives. Someone who knows Lamb sent me this DM through Twitter, which I reproduce here with permission.

Your use of Brian Lamb as an example of a woke/DEI admin type made me more optimistic about the state of things.

I worked with Brian at the bank he worked at before JP Morgan. He was one of the most inspirational leaders I have ever worked for. His ability to mix in folksy examples from his Tallahassee upbringing and his high level sports career made for an engaging presentation style. He was able to work with people like me (analytical finance types) plus salesy Midwestern middle market commercial bankers plus even-more-salesy South Florida investment advisors, and everyone loved working for him. And it was banking, so it was him leading a bunch of us white dudes.

He ran our Florida operations before heading to corporate in Ohio to run a major line of business. It was a shock when he left for JP Morgan because everyone viewed him as a future leader of our company. But you can’t begrudge a guy for leaving the #15 bank for #1. He took a DEI-sounding job at JP Morgan, I can only assume, because that was good PR for them, and that was an easy role to ease him into the business. He now runs a major unit in their Northeast footprint.

I still text with him for advice and wisdom. I still use examples from him almost weekly when leading my team. I’ve since left that bank for a Fortune 20 company far more outwardly woke than banking was. I run a Data & Analytics team, and we sort of ignore the woke messaging, it doesn’t noticeably have an impact on us, maybe we will look back at being naive later on.

Anyway, I know Brian Lamb personally and he is far from woke. When I worked with him in the mid-2010s, I’d put him in the conservative Democrat, possibly even Republican camp. So if he is an example of a woke DEI admin, I think we’ll all be fine.

(I guess the counterpoint to me, if woke messaging can happen to him, it can happen to anyone, maybe we’re all doomed, but I don’t read it that way.)